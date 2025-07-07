Kick-off to Tradition: The 134th Durand Cup Returns

The much-anticipated 134th edition of the Durand Cup is set to commence on July 23 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, as East Bengal FC prepares to compete against South United FC for the tournament opener.

This year's tournament promises to be a grand spectacle, featuring 43 matches spread across six cities. Twenty-four teams have been divided into six groups, competing in the group stage to qualify for the quarterfinals, scheduled for August 16 and 17, followed by the semifinals on August 19 and 20.

Kolkata will play host to Groups A and B, with high-profile encounters like the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan Sporting on July 31 drawing significant attention. The tournament will reach its climax with the final match on August 23, crowning the ultimate victor in this historical football event.

(With inputs from agencies.)