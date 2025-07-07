Left Menu

Power Struggle in Indian Tennis: AITA's Controversial Leadership Debate

Senior sports administrator Anil Dhupar contests his dismissal as AITA Secretary General, arguing it disregards a Delhi High Court order. His removal, cited for age and completed term issues, is challenged in court. The situation highlights governance concerns and alleged rule violations within the AITA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:15 IST
Anil Dhupar
  • Country:
  • India

Senior sports administrator Anil Dhupar has launched a legal challenge against his removal as Secretary General of the All India Tennis Association (AITA). He argues that his ousting violates a prior Delhi High Court order, creating disorder within the national tennis federation.

The Executive Committee of AITA met on June 27 and resolved to remove Dhupar on the grounds that he had crossed the age of 70 and served his term. Sunder Iyer was appointed as interim Secretary General. Dhupar, now 72, sought a court stay on this decision, but the matter is slated for a further hearing on July 11.

Dhupar's plea claims that the AITA's resolution is a deliberate violation of court directions and that the actions of some Executive Committee members, who allegedly also breach age rules, undermine the court's authority. The plea says these actions have disrupted AITA's administration and set a dangerous precedent for sports governance in India.

