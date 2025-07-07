Left Menu

MS Dhoni: Celebrating a Cricketing Icon at 44

As MS Dhoni turned 44, tributes flooded in for the legendary cricketer. Known for his power-hitting and calmness under pressure, Dhoni boasts an illustrious career with 17,266 international runs and leadership in major tournament wins. His legacy spans both international cricket and the IPL, making him a beloved figure worldwide.

Updated: 07-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:38 IST
MS Dhoni: Celebrating a Cricketing Icon at 44
MS Dhoni (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
On his 44th birthday, MS Dhoni received an outpouring of tributes from the cricketing community. Kiran More, instrumental in recognizing Dhoni's potential, reminisced about the cricketer's transformative impact since his 2004 debut. Known for his aggressive play and leadership, Dhoni's career is filled with monumental achievements.

More recalled the pre-Dhoni era, dominated by technical stalwarts like Ganguly, Tendulkar, and Dravid. Yet, the team lacked a power-hitter—a void Dhoni filled with his explosive batting. More credited Dhoni's raw talent and unique skill set, which balanced and transformed India's batting order.

Dhoni's gamble by selectors resulted in historic victories: the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. His career stats are staggering, with over 17,000 international runs and unmatched cricketing intellect, solidifying his status as one of India's greatest cricket icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

