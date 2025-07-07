Left Menu

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Reach at Wimbledon: Djokovic Shines Amidst Upsets

The eighth day of Wimbledon saw Novak Djokovic reach his 16th quarter-final after overcoming Alex de Minaur. Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic both reached their first Grand Slam quarter-finals, while Italy's Flavio Cobolli also advanced. Legal and technical issues, including a glitch in the line-calling system, added drama to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:42 IST
Thrilling Quarter-Finals Reach at Wimbledon: Djokovic Shines Amidst Upsets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the eighth day of the esteemed Wimbledon championships, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic staged a comeback against Australia's Alex de Minaur, securing a spot in his 16th quarter-final. The match concluded with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory for Djokovic.

In a thrilling turn of events, Russian Liudmila Samsonova and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic each battled their way into their first-ever Grand Slam quarter-finals. Samsonova defeated Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Bencic overcame Ekaterina Alexandrova in tightly contested matches.

Meanwhile, Italy's Flavio Cobolli outlasted Marin Cilic to achieve his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance. The Wimbledon action continues as controversies, including legal battles over expansion plans and a line-calling malfunction, add layers of intrigue to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025