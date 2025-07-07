Thrilling Quarter-Finals Reach at Wimbledon: Djokovic Shines Amidst Upsets
The eighth day of Wimbledon saw Novak Djokovic reach his 16th quarter-final after overcoming Alex de Minaur. Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic both reached their first Grand Slam quarter-finals, while Italy's Flavio Cobolli also advanced. Legal and technical issues, including a glitch in the line-calling system, added drama to the tournament.
On the eighth day of the esteemed Wimbledon championships, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic staged a comeback against Australia's Alex de Minaur, securing a spot in his 16th quarter-final. The match concluded with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory for Djokovic.
In a thrilling turn of events, Russian Liudmila Samsonova and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic each battled their way into their first-ever Grand Slam quarter-finals. Samsonova defeated Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while Bencic overcame Ekaterina Alexandrova in tightly contested matches.
Meanwhile, Italy's Flavio Cobolli outlasted Marin Cilic to achieve his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance. The Wimbledon action continues as controversies, including legal battles over expansion plans and a line-calling malfunction, add layers of intrigue to the tournament.
