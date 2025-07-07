Tim Merlier Triumphs in Dramatic Tour de France Stage 3 Finish

Tim Merlier emerged victorious in the chaotic third stage of the Tour de France after an electrifying sprint finish that saw numerous riders crash. The Belgian rider edged out Jonathan Milan in a photo finish to claim victory in Dunkirk.

Soudal Quick-Step's Merlier needed every second to confirm his win, narrowly beating Italy's Jonathan Milan. The day's drama unfolded 60 kilometers from the finish when Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen crashed out of the race. The flat 178.3 km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkirk kept riders bunched closely until the pivotal sprint at the end.

Pinned in a tightly packed peloton, competitors avoided risky moves, resulting in a mass sprint finale where Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious clinched third place, navigating the tense finish successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)