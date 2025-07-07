Left Menu

Tim Merlier Triumphs in Dramatic Tour de France Stage 3 Finish

Tim Merlier clinched a thrilling victory in the third stage of the Tour de France, narrowly beating Jonathan Milan in a sprint finish. The stage, marked by group tactics and crashes, saw Jasper Philipsen withdraw after a heavy crash while Phil Bauhaus secured third place in Dunkirk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:45 IST
Tim Merlier Triumphs in Dramatic Tour de France Stage 3 Finish

Tim Merlier emerged victorious in the chaotic third stage of the Tour de France after an electrifying sprint finish that saw numerous riders crash. The Belgian rider edged out Jonathan Milan in a photo finish to claim victory in Dunkirk.

Soudal Quick-Step's Merlier needed every second to confirm his win, narrowly beating Italy's Jonathan Milan. The day's drama unfolded 60 kilometers from the finish when Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen crashed out of the race. The flat 178.3 km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkirk kept riders bunched closely until the pivotal sprint at the end.

Pinned in a tightly packed peloton, competitors avoided risky moves, resulting in a mass sprint finale where Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious clinched third place, navigating the tense finish successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025