Spain Dominates Belgium in Thrilling Six-Goal Victory

In a commanding display of skill and perseverance, Spain, led by striker Alexia Putellas, clinched a convincing 6-2 win over Belgium in the Women's Euros Group B match on Monday. This victory places Spain in a secure position to advance to the knockout stage, contingent only on Portugal's clash with Italy.

The evening began with a struggle as Belgium countered Spain's early lead, but the Spaniards found their groove in the second half. Key substitutions, including Aitana Bonmati, invigorated the side, leading to a series of match-defining moments that showcased Spain's superior football prowess.

Despite moments of uncertainty, Spain's perseverance paid off, with later goals from Mariona Caldentey and a second from Putellas cementing their dominance. Captain Irene Paredes expressed a commitment to improvement, acknowledging areas needing refinement, yet celebrating the team's formidable performance and the crucial win.

