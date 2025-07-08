Left Menu

Spain Dominates Belgium in Thrilling Six-Goal Victory

Alexia Putellas led Spain to a 6-2 victory over Belgium, securing the team's place in the Women's Euros knockout stage. Despite an initially slow performance, Spain showcased their class with outstanding goals, leaving Belgium on the brink of elimination. The win highlights Spain's strength, with key contributions from Putellas and Caldentey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:08 IST
In a commanding display of skill and perseverance, Spain, led by striker Alexia Putellas, clinched a convincing 6-2 win over Belgium in the Women's Euros Group B match on Monday. This victory places Spain in a secure position to advance to the knockout stage, contingent only on Portugal's clash with Italy.

The evening began with a struggle as Belgium countered Spain's early lead, but the Spaniards found their groove in the second half. Key substitutions, including Aitana Bonmati, invigorated the side, leading to a series of match-defining moments that showcased Spain's superior football prowess.

Despite moments of uncertainty, Spain's perseverance paid off, with later goals from Mariona Caldentey and a second from Putellas cementing their dominance. Captain Irene Paredes expressed a commitment to improvement, acknowledging areas needing refinement, yet celebrating the team's formidable performance and the crucial win.

