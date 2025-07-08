From Hot Box to Grand Slam: Flavio Cobolli's Quarter-Final Triumph at Wimbledon

Flavio Cobolli, the 23-year-old Italian tennis sensation, has demonstrated that a good night's sleep can be a game-changer at Wimbledon. On Monday, Cobolli advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a bold victory over Marin Cilic, attributing his success to finding better accommodations.

Cobolli shared that his London stay nearly went awry due to housing issues. Initially dealing with a stuffy and cramped flat, he discovered a favorable solution with the help of a friendly landlord, allowing him to rest well and focus on his matches.

With his off-court challenges sorted, Cobolli delivered an impressive performance against Cilic, proving that sometimes all it takes to succeed at Wimbledon is a more comfortable living situation. The Italian player showcased his talent and determination, securing a memorable win in SW19.

