Iga Swiatek Finds Her Grass-court Groove at Wimbledon

Once outside her comfort zone at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek is now finding success on grass courts. The Polish eighth seed secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Danish 23rd seed Clara Tauson, marking her first entrance to the tournament's quarter-finals.

Historically, Wimbledon posed a challenge for Swiatek, who struggled to perform on the grass surface. Unlike her comfort with clay, Swiatek has had to adjust her technique significantly to find success at the All England Club.

This year, Swiatek has found the confidence and skills needed to succeed on grass, buoyed by a decisive win and a positive previous record against Liudmila Samsonova, her next opponent. Many now see her as a formidable contender for the championship.

