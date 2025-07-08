Portugal's Heartbeat: Fans Inspire Team in Epic Euros Clash

In an electrifying Women's Euros match, Portugal's center-back Ana Seica credited the unwavering support of their fans for their 1-1 draw with Italy, a result crucial for remaining in the tournament.

Portugal, having lost 5-0 to Spain, showed remarkable resilience against Italy, buoyed by chants and drum beats resonating at the Stade de Geneve.

Goalkeeper Patricia Morais held off Italy with countless saves until Diana Gomes equalized in the final minute, securing a vital point as they aim to beat Belgium and advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)