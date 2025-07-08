Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: The Perilous Dance of Pamplona's Running of the Bulls

A man was gored and seven others lightly injured in Pamplona's San Fermin festival, famous for its bull runs. During the event, participants, clad in traditional attire, run alongside bulls through the city's streets. Despite risks, the festival, celebrated since the 1920s, draws thousands annually.

Updated: 08-07-2025 13:32 IST
Thrills and Spills: The Perilous Dance of Pamplona's Running of the Bulls
  Spain

A participant was gored and seven others sustained minor injuries during Tuesday's edition of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. In this age-old tradition, participants run amidst charging bulls through narrow city streets.

The gored man's condition is stable, while others mainly suffered bruises. Tuesday saw a bull halt its run to confront the runners.

San Fermin, internationally recognized from Hemingway's novel, captivates thousands each July with its week-long celebration of bull runs, which have claimed 16 lives to date. Beyond the thrill, the festival offers vibrant cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

