Thrills and Spills: The Perilous Dance of Pamplona's Running of the Bulls

A participant was gored and seven others sustained minor injuries during Tuesday's edition of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. In this age-old tradition, participants run amidst charging bulls through narrow city streets.

The gored man's condition is stable, while others mainly suffered bruises. Tuesday saw a bull halt its run to confront the runners.

San Fermin, internationally recognized from Hemingway's novel, captivates thousands each July with its week-long celebration of bull runs, which have claimed 16 lives to date. Beyond the thrill, the festival offers vibrant cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)