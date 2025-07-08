Michelle Agyemang: England's Rising Star at Euro 2025

In a striking debut at Euro 2025, England's Michelle Agyemang made a powerful impression in under ten minutes on the field. The young forward anticipates a critical performance as the Lionesses gear up to face the Netherlands in a decisive Group D match on Wednesday.

Agyemang, a late substitute in England's 2-1 defeat to France, caused significant disruption for the opposition, amassing more touches in the French box than any of her teammates. Her relentless performance has sparked hopes for increased playtime, especially as England risks early elimination.

Drawing inspiration from her April debut against Belgium, where she scored within seconds, Agyemang remains unfazed by pressure, feeling at ease with decisive late-game contributions. Additionally, her robust physicality on the field has caught the attention of both her teammates and coaches, further highlighting her potential.

