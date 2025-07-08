Left Menu

India's Winning Mindset Against England's Test Challenge at Lord's

India's confident approach faces England amidst challenging conditions in the third test at Lord's. Despite a green wicket and potential bowling changes, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes India's skilled batters, led by captain Shubman Gill, are prepared to adapt and succeed against England's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India anticipates a formidable challenge from England as they prepare for the third test at Lord's. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed optimism regarding India's batters, whose recent performances suggest they can handle the anticipated difficult track effectively.

With the series tied 1-1, England considers refreshing their bowling line-up with a returning Jofra Archer set to play after four years. Kotak acknowledged the potential difficulty posed by Archer's inclusion and a greener pitch, reminiscent of Lord's history of unpredictable conditions.

Captain Shubman Gill, in remarkable form, and teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all averaging high scores in the series, plan to focus on enduring innings rather than aggressive boundary hitting to excel in these challenging English conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

