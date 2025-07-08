India's Winning Mindset Against England's Test Challenge at Lord's

India anticipates a formidable challenge from England as they prepare for the third test at Lord's. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed optimism regarding India's batters, whose recent performances suggest they can handle the anticipated difficult track effectively.

With the series tied 1-1, England considers refreshing their bowling line-up with a returning Jofra Archer set to play after four years. Kotak acknowledged the potential difficulty posed by Archer's inclusion and a greener pitch, reminiscent of Lord's history of unpredictable conditions.

Captain Shubman Gill, in remarkable form, and teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all averaging high scores in the series, plan to focus on enduring innings rather than aggressive boundary hitting to excel in these challenging English conditions.

