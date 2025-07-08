Triumphant Taylor Fritz Battles into Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time after a hard-fought victory over rival Karen Khachanov. The American tennis star overcame a mid-match slump to claim a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) win, advancing past the quarter-final stage he previously failed to surpass.

Fritz started strong, winning the first two sets with ease, before Khachanov's resurgence saw the Russian take the third set convincingly. A foot blister and errors compounded Fritz's troubles, but he managed to regroup and regain control, ultimately prevailing in a decisive tiebreak in a pivotal fourth set.

The win is particularly meaningful for Fritz, having previously lost twice in Wimbledon quarter-finals. Now looking ahead to either Carlos Alcaraz or Cameron Norrie, Fritz expressed immense satisfaction with his performance and overall career progress, citing hard work and perseverance as key to his recent success.

