Alcaraz Dominates at Wimbledon: Survives Early Scare
Carlos Alcaraz overcame an early scare against Cameron Norrie to secure a dominant straight-sets victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Despite initial struggles, the defending champion cruised to win with formidable play, advancing to his eighth Grand Slam semi-final and continuing his pursuit of a third consecutive Wimbledon title.
Carlos Alcaraz faced an initial challenge in his Wimbledon quarter-final against Cameron Norrie, describing the left-handed Brit as a potential 'nightmare' competitor. Despite falling 0-40 down in his first service game, the Spanish player recovered strongly to secure a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory on Tuesday.
Alcaraz shook off the early jitters and showcased his dominance with a commanding first set in just 28 minutes. His aggressive and brilliant play made him a formidable opponent as he extended his match-winning streak to 23 games, ensuring no room for the unseeded Norrie to gain momentum.
At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has now reached his eighth Grand Slam semi-final. He is set to face American Taylor Fritz as he aims for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in tennis.
ALSO READ
Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
Wimbledon Set to Sizzle: Heatwave Hits Grand Slam
Paulinho's Heroic Late Strike Seals Palmeiras' Quarter-Final Slot
Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam Struggles Continue
Medvedev's Grand Slam Struggles: Another Early Exit