Alcaraz Dominates at Wimbledon: Survives Early Scare

Carlos Alcaraz faced an initial challenge in his Wimbledon quarter-final against Cameron Norrie, describing the left-handed Brit as a potential 'nightmare' competitor. Despite falling 0-40 down in his first service game, the Spanish player recovered strongly to secure a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

Alcaraz shook off the early jitters and showcased his dominance with a commanding first set in just 28 minutes. His aggressive and brilliant play made him a formidable opponent as he extended his match-winning streak to 23 games, ensuring no room for the unseeded Norrie to gain momentum.

At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has now reached his eighth Grand Slam semi-final. He is set to face American Taylor Fritz as he aims for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in tennis.