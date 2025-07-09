Alcaraz Dominates on Wimbledon's Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending Wimbledon champion, had warned that facing Cameron Norrie might be daunting. On Tuesday, he encountered early challenges, trailing 0-40 in his opening service game. Despite the initial scare, Alcaraz quickly regained control, defeating Norrie in three straight sets: 6-2, 6-3, and 6-3.

The match drew attention with hundreds of empty seats initially, as fans trickled in after Aryna Sabalenka's drawn-out quarter-final. Alcaraz's prowess soon captivated the audience, marked by his blend of power and flair, leaving no doubt about the match's outcome. With a 23-match winning streak, Alcaraz maintains momentum towards his third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Before facing American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, Alcaraz plans to take a brief respite. Speaking about his downtime, Alcaraz expressed interest in visiting the city centre and playing golf with his team. Reflecting on his journey, he remains focused on his performance, working through challenges and embracing the process.

