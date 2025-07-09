Left Menu

Alcaraz Dominates on Wimbledon's Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending Wimbledon champion, overcame a brief scare from Cameron Norrie to secure a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory, moving into the semi-finals. With a 23-match winning streak, Alcaraz is set to face Taylor Fritz next. He plans to relax and play golf with his team until then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:26 IST
Alcaraz Dominates on Wimbledon's Centre Court
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending Wimbledon champion, had warned that facing Cameron Norrie might be daunting. On Tuesday, he encountered early challenges, trailing 0-40 in his opening service game. Despite the initial scare, Alcaraz quickly regained control, defeating Norrie in three straight sets: 6-2, 6-3, and 6-3.

The match drew attention with hundreds of empty seats initially, as fans trickled in after Aryna Sabalenka's drawn-out quarter-final. Alcaraz's prowess soon captivated the audience, marked by his blend of power and flair, leaving no doubt about the match's outcome. With a 23-match winning streak, Alcaraz maintains momentum towards his third consecutive Wimbledon title.

Before facing American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, Alcaraz plans to take a brief respite. Speaking about his downtime, Alcaraz expressed interest in visiting the city centre and playing golf with his team. Reflecting on his journey, he remains focused on his performance, working through challenges and embracing the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025