Trump to Attend Club World Cup Final Ahead of Expanded FIFA Tournament

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the Club World Cup final in New Jersey as FIFA opens an office in Trump Tower. The event serves as a precursor to the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Trump administration's travel policies raise concerns for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:48 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a recent Cabinet meeting that he will attend the Club World Cup final this Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The announcement coincides with FIFA's opening of an office in New York's Trump Tower.

This year's Club World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium, serves as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. President Trump expressed excitement about attending the game, reinforcing the U.S.'s role in this global sports event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the establishment of a representative office at Trump Tower and acknowledged President Trump's support. Despite enthusiasm for the event, concerns arise over the impact of the Trump administration's immigration policies on future international sporting events.

