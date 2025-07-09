Left Menu

Lea Schüller's Heroics Propel Germany to Women's European Championship Knockouts

Germany triumphed over Denmark 2-1, with Lea Schüller scoring the decisive goal, securing Germany's position for the knockout stage of the Women's European Championship. Despite VAR challenges and an initial deficit, Germany recovered through pivotal performances, including Jule Brandt's assist and Sjoeke Nüsken's equalizing penalty.

Germany secured a significant victory over Denmark with a 2-1 win, effectively ensuring their place in the Women's European Championship knockout stage.

Initially trailing after Amalie Vangsgaard's goal for Denmark, Germany was lifted by Sjoeke Nüsken's penalty equalizer and Lea Schüller's decisive strike, courtesy of Jule Brandt's setup.

Despite their challenges with VAR decisions and an early deficit, Germany's perseverance paid off, moving them closer to another major title pursuit.

