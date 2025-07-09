Left Menu

Controversial VAR Decisions Stall Germany's Victory Over Denmark

Germany's win against Denmark at Euro 2025 was disrupted by lengthy VAR reviews, leading to delays and fan frustration. Decisions on a disallowed goal and penalties stirred controversy, highlighting the need for quicker VAR processes. VAR was introduced in women's football at Euro 2022 and its role is expanding.

Updated: 09-07-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:29 IST
Germany secured a 2-1 victory against Denmark at Euro 2025, but not without controversy as prolonged VAR reviews halted the match's momentum. German fans expressed their displeasure at St Jakob-Park, where stoppages marred the first-half proceedings.

The initial controversy arose when Germany's Klara Buehl seemed to have scored the opener, but VAR intervened, determining an offside after three minutes of deliberation. Another VAR review overturned a penalty awarded to Germany due to a handball. A subsequent penalty in the second half took over two-and-a-half minutes to confirm, which frustrated players and fans alike.

German coach Christian Wueck expressed concerns about the efficiency of the VAR system, emphasizing the need for quicker decision-making. The introduction of VAR to women's football at Euro 2022 continues to evolve, with additional assistants to be included in later tournament stages.

