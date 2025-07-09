Joao Pedro's Remarkable Duel: Chelsea's New Star Ends Old Ties

Joao Pedro, Chelsea's latest signing, kept his celebrations subdued after scoring two crucial goals that drove his new team to the Club World Cup final. His efforts on Tuesday were instrumental in dismantling his old squad, Fluminense, at MetLife Stadium.

The Brazilian forward, 23, joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion just six days prior and made a significant impact. He opened the scoring with a superb strike in the 18th minute and added another goal early in the second half, ensuring a 2-0 victory.

Despite the excitement surrounding his first goals for the Blues, Pedro maintained respect for his former club, stating, "I'm happy to score my first goal, but also I know this tournament is very important for them." Chelsea now awaits their opponent for the final after Wednesday's match between Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

