Shubman Gill: The Rising Star Set to Inherit the 'Fab Four' Legacy

Shubman Gill has been praised for his remarkable stamina, skill, and leadership. With notable performances in recent Tests, he appears ready to succeed the 'Fab Four' of cricket. His role as captain has enhanced his focus, as he achieves significant milestones, setting a new standard for upcoming players.

Updated: 09-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:14 IST
Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash has praised Shubman Gill for his exceptional stamina, skill, and leadership qualities, noting the young Indian cricketer's capability to succeed the illustrious 'Fab Four' as their era concludes.

Gill demonstrated outstanding performances in the Birmingham Test, scoring 269 and 161, adding to his tally of 147 and 8 from the Leeds Test. He accumulated a total of 585 runs over just two Tests in the five-match series, marking him as a formidable force in world cricket.

Ramprakash, writing for 'The Guardian', highlighted Gill's ability to adapt while maintaining a foundation in classic technique, regardless of his newfound role as captain. Instead of detracting from his performance, leadership seems to sharpen Gill's focus, allowing him to achieve record-setting feats, such as becoming the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double century in a Test match on English soil. India leveled the series after a major victory at Edgbaston, spurred by Gill's unyielding presence on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

