Left Menu

Major League Cricket Showdown Hampered: Washington Advances on Rainy Day

Rain led to the abandonment of Qualifier 1 between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings in the 2025 Major League Cricket season. Washington advanced to the finals due to their superior points standing, while Texas prepares for a crucial Qualifier 2 match to keep their title hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:17 IST
Major League Cricket Showdown Hampered: Washington Advances on Rainy Day
Visuals of ground in Grand Prairie (Photio: X/@TexasSuperKings). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Texas

The much-anticipated Qualifier 1 clash in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season was called off without a ball being bowled due to relentless rain in Grand Prairie, Texas. As a result of the washout, Washington Freedom, which topped the group stage points table, secured its spot in the finals, according to an official MLC press release.

The Texas Super Kings, despite the setback, are still in the running for the championship. They are set to compete against the victor of the Eliminator between San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York in Qualifier 2, scheduled for Friday, July 11. The winner of that match will advance to face Washington Freedom in the MLC final on Sunday, July 13. Earlier, Washington's captain, Glenn Maxwell, had chosen to field after winning the toss.

Maxwell revealed his strategy, noting, "We are going to bowl. It's a fresh wicket so there's a chance for early breakthroughs. Hopefully, we can seize the opportunity." Meanwhile, Texas captain Faf du Plessis expressed confidence despite being slated to bat first, believing in his team's ability to post a competitive total regardless of the conditions. Both teams featured strong line-ups with Washington including stars like Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson, while Texas showcased talents such as Marcus Stoinis and Noor Ahmad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025