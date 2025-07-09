Left Menu

Phil Salt's Bat Cleared: A Close Call in T20 Cricket

Phil Salt's bat, used for two years in international and league cricket, was initially deemed non-compliant in a gauge test. Further investigation by the Cricket Regulator cleared the bat, avoiding penalties. Lancashire criticized poor testing processes and media reactions post-incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bat wielded by England's white-ball opener Phil Salt recently faced scrutiny after it initially did not pass an on-field gauge test during a match. The bat, which Salt has used over the last two years, including in the IPL, was later cleared following further evaluation.

During a Vitality Blast T20 match against Northants Steelbacks, Salt's bat was flagged when it did not pass an on-field gauge test. Lancashire Cricket stated that the bat was taken for additional tests which returned inconclusive results, complicating the situation.

After a comprehensive assessment by the Cricket Regulator, the bat was deemed compliant, leading to no further action against Salt or his club. The incident prompted Lancashire to criticize the testing procedures and the subsequent media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

