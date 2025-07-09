Cricket Festivities: SA20 Season 4 Fixture Unveiled

The eagerly anticipated SA20 Season 4 fixtures have been unveiled, with MI Cape Town set to kick off their title defense against Durban's Super Giants on December 26, 2025, at Newlands. The event promises thrilling matches that coincide with the holiday season, providing entertainment for cricket fans in India, South Africa, and globally.

The opening weekend includes a double-header on December 27, featuring Pretoria Capitals vs. Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As the year winds down, Durban's Super Giants will host MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead, making for an exhilarating week of cricket action.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will feature high-stakes games in Gqeberha and Cape Town. The SA20 league aims to become a staple of the festive season, as declared by League Commissioner Graeme Smith. Indian fans have shown significant interest, and efforts are underway to attract more visitors to South Africa for the matches.