Left Menu

Cricket Festivities: SA20 Season 4 Fixture Unveiled

SA20 announced its fixtures for Season 4, starting with MI Cape Town clashing against Durban's Super Giants on December 26, 2025. The tournament will feature double-headers, festive season games, and welcomes international and local players, culminating in the final on January 25, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:04 IST
Cricket Festivities: SA20 Season 4 Fixture Unveiled
SA20 logo.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The eagerly anticipated SA20 Season 4 fixtures have been unveiled, with MI Cape Town set to kick off their title defense against Durban's Super Giants on December 26, 2025, at Newlands. The event promises thrilling matches that coincide with the holiday season, providing entertainment for cricket fans in India, South Africa, and globally.

The opening weekend includes a double-header on December 27, featuring Pretoria Capitals vs. Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As the year winds down, Durban's Super Giants will host MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead, making for an exhilarating week of cricket action.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will feature high-stakes games in Gqeberha and Cape Town. The SA20 league aims to become a staple of the festive season, as declared by League Commissioner Graeme Smith. Indian fans have shown significant interest, and efforts are underway to attract more visitors to South Africa for the matches.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025