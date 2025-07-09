Rishabh Pant Discusses Mental Edge Ahead of Crucial Test Battle

In anticipation of the crucial third Test at Lord's, following India's emphatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant addressed the media to discuss his mindset and approach. Pant highlighted the importance of self-talk and mental discipline, attributes he has honed since his early days in cricket.

Speaking at a press conference, Pant said, "The idea is to keep talking to yourself as a batsman." He credited his late coach, Tarak Sinha Sir, for instilling this habit, explaining that mental discipline remains integral to his batting strategy. Pant also expressed excitement over the return of Jofra Archer to the Test fold after an injury layoff.

As the series stands tied at 1-1, India's strategy for the third Test includes evaluating pitch conditions for team combinations. On facing Archer, Pant noted, "It's going to be a good contest; I'm happy he's back." The left-hander emphasized clarity and discipline at the crease to face England's skilled opposition, with mental resilience being key to his game plan.

