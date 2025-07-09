Left Menu

Fabio Fognini Bids Farewell to Tennis After Epic Wimbledon Clash

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini has announced his retirement after an illustrious 21-year career. His final match at Wimbledon was a thrilling five-set game against Carlos Alcaraz. Fognini relished his farewell at the iconic Centre Court, expressing gratitude and acknowledging the challenges faced throughout his career.

Fabio Fognini
Italian tennis veteran Fabio Fognini announced his retirement on Wednesday, concluding a distinguished career spanning 21 years. His final match was a captivating five-set showdown against Wimbledon defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, which left Centre Court in awe.

The 38-year-old competed with vigor despite an eventual first-round exit, drawing admiration from the spectators. Fognini expressed contentment at retiring on what he described as 'the most beautiful court in the world.'

Fognini candidly reflected on competing during tennis's golden era, facing legends like Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. Though he never claimed a Grand Slam title, he looked back upon his career with pride, having achieved significant milestones, including a career-high world rank of nine.

