Novak Djokovic's Thrilling Journey to Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic faced an early challenge but persevered to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon, edging closer to a record-equalling eighth championship and a 25th Grand Slam title. He triumphed over Italian Flavio Cobolli with scores of 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday.

The Serbian star, at 38, highlighted the significance of Wimbledon in his career, emphasizing his thrill at still being able to compete at this level. He acknowledged Cobolli's resilience, particularly after a tight opening set.

Djokovic is set to meet top seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, with Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz waiting in the final. He surpassed Roger Federer's record of semi-final appearances at the All England Club, demonstrating his enduring prowess on the grass courts.

