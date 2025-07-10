Novak Djokovic's Thrilling Journey to Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon, overcoming a tough challenge from Flavio Cobolli. Despite an early setback, Djokovic fought back, showcasing his determination at 38 years old. The Serbian faces top seed Jannik Sinner next, continuing his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam.
Novak Djokovic faced an early challenge but persevered to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon, edging closer to a record-equalling eighth championship and a 25th Grand Slam title. He triumphed over Italian Flavio Cobolli with scores of 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday.
The Serbian star, at 38, highlighted the significance of Wimbledon in his career, emphasizing his thrill at still being able to compete at this level. He acknowledged Cobolli's resilience, particularly after a tight opening set.
Djokovic is set to meet top seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, with Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz waiting in the final. He surpassed Roger Federer's record of semi-final appearances at the All England Club, demonstrating his enduring prowess on the grass courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz: Ushering a New Era in Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz: On the Brink of Historic Wimbledon Hat-Trick
Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon After Team Shake-Up
Carlos Alcaraz: The Prince of Clay Eyes Grasscourt Glory at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner Makes Surprising Team Changes Before Wimbledon