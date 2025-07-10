Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Thrilling Journey to Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon, overcoming a tough challenge from Flavio Cobolli. Despite an early setback, Djokovic fought back, showcasing his determination at 38 years old. The Serbian faces top seed Jannik Sinner next, continuing his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:35 IST
Novak Djokovic's Thrilling Journey to Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced an early challenge but persevered to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon, edging closer to a record-equalling eighth championship and a 25th Grand Slam title. He triumphed over Italian Flavio Cobolli with scores of 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday.

The Serbian star, at 38, highlighted the significance of Wimbledon in his career, emphasizing his thrill at still being able to compete at this level. He acknowledged Cobolli's resilience, particularly after a tight opening set.

Djokovic is set to meet top seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, with Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz waiting in the final. He surpassed Roger Federer's record of semi-final appearances at the All England Club, demonstrating his enduring prowess on the grass courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025