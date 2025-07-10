India's Women Cricketers Clinch Historic Series Win Over England

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, the Indian women's cricket team secured a historic series win against England by clinching the fourth T20 match with a six-wicket victory at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday. The triumph marks a significant milestone, giving India a commanding 3-1 series lead, as reported by Olympics.com.

Historically, India has struggled against England in their multi-game away series, having lost all six previous engagements. Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, England started strong with openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley. However, the momentum shifted when Shree Charani dismissed Wyatt-Hodge in the third over, leaving England at 21/1.

India's bowlers particularly shone in the middle overs, with Radha Yadav's disciplined spell of 2/15 in four overs proving pivotal. Despite a late surge by Issy Wong and Sophie Ecclestone, England was restricted to 126/7. In response, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana capitalized on the early fielding restrictions, securing a solid opening partnership, leading India to victory with three overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)