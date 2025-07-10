Rugby Titans Clash: Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV vs British & Irish Lions

The Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV squad is gearing up to face the British & Irish Lions in Adelaide this weekend, with the match showcasing eight All Blacks and six Wallabies. Notably, AJ Lam is the only uncapped player in the starting lineup.

The team boasts a formidable back row including Hoskins Sotutu, Pete Samu, and Shannon Frizell, poised to challenge the Lions at Adelaide Oval. Co-captains David Havili and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto bring experience as they lead the team under head coach Les Kiss and assistants Ian Foster, Simon Cron, and Zane Hilton.

Coach Kiss noted that the team has been forming strong bonds and developing strategy. The lineup features a mix of seasoned talent and promising newcomers, adding depth to the bench. Meanwhile, the Lions continue their successful tour against Super Rugby teams and prepare for the upcoming Test series.

