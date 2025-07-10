Rugby Titans Clash: Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV vs British & Irish Lions
The Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV is set to compete against the British & Irish Lions in Adelaide. Featuring eight All Blacks and six Wallabies, the team is co-captained by David Havili and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. Coached by Les Kiss, the team aims to test the Lions' mettle ahead of the Test series.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV squad is gearing up to face the British & Irish Lions in Adelaide this weekend, with the match showcasing eight All Blacks and six Wallabies. Notably, AJ Lam is the only uncapped player in the starting lineup.
The team boasts a formidable back row including Hoskins Sotutu, Pete Samu, and Shannon Frizell, poised to challenge the Lions at Adelaide Oval. Co-captains David Havili and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto bring experience as they lead the team under head coach Les Kiss and assistants Ian Foster, Simon Cron, and Zane Hilton.
Coach Kiss noted that the team has been forming strong bonds and developing strategy. The lineup features a mix of seasoned talent and promising newcomers, adding depth to the bench. Meanwhile, the Lions continue their successful tour against Super Rugby teams and prepare for the upcoming Test series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wallabies vs. Lions Clash: A Test of Team Strategies
Wallabies' Strategic Release: Faessler and Paisami Rejoin Reds for Lions Clash
Tongan Thor's Comeback Quest: Wallabies' Taniela Tupou Eyes Redemption
Rugby-Fiji look to soften up Wallabies before Lions series
Taniela Tupou's Test Series Dilemma: Wallabies vs. Lions