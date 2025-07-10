Left Menu

Ben Stokes Chooses to Bat as Bumrah Returns for Test Showdown

In a crucial third Test match, England's captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat against India at Lord's. Of note, India's Jasprit Bumrah returned to the squad after missing the second Test. The series is currently tied 1-1, with both teams having shown their prowess.

Updated: 10-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:15 IST

England captain Ben Stokes made the strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss against India in the pivotal third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series at Lord's.

The match marks the return of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was absent from the Indian squad during their second Test at Birmingham. England brings back fast bowler Jofra Archer for his first Test since February 2021, replacing Josh Tongue.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, the five-match series stands evenly poised at 1-1, with India and England each achieving victories in the earlier Tests at Leeds and Birmingham respectively.

