Injury Comeback: Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu in India A Squad for Australia Tour

Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu return to the Indian squad after recovering from injuries. They are set for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, pending a fitness clearance. Radha Yadav will captain the teams, and Shafali Verma is selected in all formats despite recent poor performance in England.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and pacer Titas Sadhu have made their much-anticipated return from injuries, following their selection to the India A squad for an away series in Australia next month. The tour includes three T20 Internationals, three ODIs, and a four-day match from August 7 to 24.

Shreyanka has been sidelined since the previous year's Women's T20 World Cup due to an unspecified injury but is set to feature for Barbados Royals in September's WCPL. Meanwhile, Sadhu missed recent series in Sri Lanka and England for the same reason but has now been declared fit. Radha Yadav will lead the T20I, ODI, and four-day squads.

Shafali Verma, despite an unimpressive run in England, scoring 101 runs in four matches, has been named in all squads. The series marks a critical moment for India's promising cricketers aiming for a strong performance down under.

