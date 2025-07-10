Owen Farrell Rejoins Lions for Tri-Nation Clash

In a surprising move, former England captain Owen Farrell has been named among the replacements for the British & Irish Lions in their upcoming tour match against an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide. Farrell's inclusion has stirred debate due to his recent injury setbacks and absence from test rugby.

The Lions have also confirmed that Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn is recovering well from a knee injury sustained in their recent victory over the Brumbies. With Elliot Daly already out of the tour and Hugo Keenan's form under scrutiny, Andy Farrell faces challenges in the fullback position.

As the Lions prepare for their final game before the test series on July 19, several players have been repositioned. Notably, Mack Hansen and Henry Pollock have been promoted to the starting lineup. The team, captained by Tadhg Beirne, will face a strong 14-test Australian and New Zealand side.

