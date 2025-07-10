Picklebay India Tour 2025: Kolkata's Pickleball Extravaganza

The Picklebay India Tour 2025 has arrived in Kolkata, the third leg in a ten-city series that promises a showcase of top-tier pickleball. Scheduled from July 11-13 at the Ballygunge Arena, the event features over 300 registrations and a prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh, setting the stage for intense competition.

Athletes from across India, including notable participants from Mumbai and Bengaluru, are descending on Kolkata to vie for the title. Among the competitors are India's top players, such as Vinay Sethia, ranked 12th in men's singles, and Agnimitra Bhattacharya, ranked 3rd in women's singles according to DUPR rankings.

This tour aims to elevate pickleball's profile in India as it moves through various cities, cultivating a grassroots-to-professional growth structure. 'Kolkata is a city that breathes sport,' said Siddhant Jatia, Founder & CEO of Picklebay, underscoring the event's ambition to foster a nationwide pickleball movement. (ANI)

