Left Menu

Picklebay India Tour 2025: Kolkata's Pickleball Extravaganza

The Picklebay India Tour 2025 reaches Kolkata, boasting 300+ registrations and a ₹2.5 lakh prize pool. Athletes from across India compete at the Ballygunge Arena, including top contenders Vinay Sethia and Agnimitra Bhattacharya. With rapid growth, this tour is establishing pickleball as India's premier racquet sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:08 IST
Picklebay India Tour 2025: Kolkata's Pickleball Extravaganza
Pickleball action (Photo: Picklebay Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Picklebay India Tour 2025 has arrived in Kolkata, the third leg in a ten-city series that promises a showcase of top-tier pickleball. Scheduled from July 11-13 at the Ballygunge Arena, the event features over 300 registrations and a prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh, setting the stage for intense competition.

Athletes from across India, including notable participants from Mumbai and Bengaluru, are descending on Kolkata to vie for the title. Among the competitors are India's top players, such as Vinay Sethia, ranked 12th in men's singles, and Agnimitra Bhattacharya, ranked 3rd in women's singles according to DUPR rankings.

This tour aims to elevate pickleball's profile in India as it moves through various cities, cultivating a grassroots-to-professional growth structure. 'Kolkata is a city that breathes sport,' said Siddhant Jatia, Founder & CEO of Picklebay, underscoring the event's ambition to foster a nationwide pickleball movement. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025