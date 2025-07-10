Left Menu

AC Milan's Groundbreaking Match: Serie A's First Overseas Fixture

AC Milan is set to make history as the first major European league team to play a domestic match outside its home country. The Serie A game against Como will be held in Perth due to venue unavailability in Milan. Approval from international football bodies is still pending.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, AC Milan's Serie A match against Como is slated to become the first major European domestic league fixture played outside its home country. The FIGC has granted initial approval for the anticipated match to take place in Perth, Australia.

The match's relocation is primarily due to the unavailability of the San Siro Stadium, which will be engaged with the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Unlike prior attempts thwarted by authorities, this proposal has taken significant steps towards realization.

Despite the excitement, the FIGC emphasized that formal approval from Football Australia, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and FIFA is still required. If accomplished, this event will mark a historic development in the realm of European football.

