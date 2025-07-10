Minister Khadse Inaugurates Medical Centre, Bolsters Athlete Support at SAI Thiruvananthapuram

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) at its Thiruvananthapuram centre had the privilege of hosting Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports. Welcomed by G Kishore, the SAI Regional Head, Khadse's visit highlighted significant developments, notably the inauguration of a new Medical Centre.

After honoring the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Khadse opened the new facility, poised to enhance athlete medical care with integrated services. This expansion, celebrated with a formal assembly and a detailed presentation by C Dhandapani, signifies SAI's commitment to scientific athlete support.

The event celebrated sports achievements and sustainability efforts, including a sapling plantation drive and felicitations of sports personalities. Khadse's visit underscored SAI's role in nurturing talent through improved infrastructure and strategic initiatives like the E-Khel Pathshala, strengthening grassroots and elite sports training.

(With inputs from agencies.)