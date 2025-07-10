Left Menu

Minister Khadse Inaugurates Medical Centre, Bolsters Athlete Support at SAI Thiruvananthapuram

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, inaugurated a Medical Centre at SAI's Thiruvananthapuram facility. The event included a tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, a sapling plantation drive, and the recognition of athletes. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare and performance support for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:25 IST
Raksha Nikhil Khadse (Photo: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) at its Thiruvananthapuram centre had the privilege of hosting Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports. Welcomed by G Kishore, the SAI Regional Head, Khadse's visit highlighted significant developments, notably the inauguration of a new Medical Centre.

After honoring the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Khadse opened the new facility, poised to enhance athlete medical care with integrated services. This expansion, celebrated with a formal assembly and a detailed presentation by C Dhandapani, signifies SAI's commitment to scientific athlete support.

The event celebrated sports achievements and sustainability efforts, including a sapling plantation drive and felicitations of sports personalities. Khadse's visit underscored SAI's role in nurturing talent through improved infrastructure and strategic initiatives like the E-Khel Pathshala, strengthening grassroots and elite sports training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

