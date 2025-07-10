Left Menu

East Bengal FC Secures Midfield Maestro Ramsanga Tlaichhun

East Bengal FC has signed Ramsanga Tlaichhun, previously with Real Kashmir FC, on a three-year deal. Known for his robust midfield capabilities, Ramsanga, jersey number 31, moves to this prestigious club, promising to strengthen their squad. His impressive performance in the I-League highlights his potential.

Updated: 10-07-2025 20:46 IST
In a strategic move, East Bengal FC has secured the services of Ramsanga Tlaichhun from Real Kashmir FC on a three-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Ramsanga, celebrated for his midfield prowess, will don the number 31 jersey for the red-and-gold outfit. His contribution to Real Kashmir's campaign last season made him a standout star across 21 I-League matches, where he registered three goals and two assists.

The club's head of football, Thangboi Singto, expressed confidence in Ramsanga's abilities, projecting him as a pivotal player for the team. Head coach Oscar Bruzon echoed this sentiment, highlighting Ramsanga's balance of defensive resilience and offensive contributions.

