East Bengal FC Secures Midfield Maestro Ramsanga Tlaichhun

In a strategic move, East Bengal FC has secured the services of Ramsanga Tlaichhun from Real Kashmir FC on a three-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Ramsanga, celebrated for his midfield prowess, will don the number 31 jersey for the red-and-gold outfit. His contribution to Real Kashmir's campaign last season made him a standout star across 21 I-League matches, where he registered three goals and two assists.

The club's head of football, Thangboi Singto, expressed confidence in Ramsanga's abilities, projecting him as a pivotal player for the team. Head coach Oscar Bruzon echoed this sentiment, highlighting Ramsanga's balance of defensive resilience and offensive contributions.

