Cricket Star Files Legal Challenge to Sexual Exploitation Allegations
Cricketer Yash Dayal petitions the Allahabad High Court against an FIR accusing him of sexual exploitation. Dayal seeks to block his arrest and dismiss the FIR. The charges stem from a complaint by a woman alleging deception, filed after discovering Dayal's involvement with others.
Cricketer Yash Dayal has taken legal steps by filing a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court to challenge an FIR lodged against him. The FIR accuses Dayal of sexual exploitation under deceitful promises.
Yash Dayal, known for his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is seeking judicial intervention to stay his arrest and quash the FIR. The case has been filed under Section 69 of the BNS.
A division bench is set to hear the case next week following accusations that Dayal misled a woman with false marriage promises. The complaint surfaced through the chief minister's grievance portal before escalating to formal legal proceedings.
