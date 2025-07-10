Amanda Anisimova Triumphs in Wimbledon Semis, Reaches Maiden Grand Slam Final

Under sweltering Wimbledon conditions, Amanda Anisimova made history by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka to secure her place in the Grand Slam final for the first time. The number 13 seed triumphed with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory, showcasing resilience over two hours and 37 minutes.

This win against Sabalenka marks Anisimova's sixth-ever victory against a top-five player, and it's her first against the top-ranked athlete. Her record on grass courts this season has been stellar, with 12 wins and only two losses, reaching finals and quarterfinals at previous events like the Queen's Championships and Berlin.

The 23-year-old Anisimova becomes the first player born in this century to make it to a Wimbledon final, potentially paving the way for others if Iga Swiatek succeeds against Belinda Bencic. Anisimova joins peers such as Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff as 21st-century athletes in a Grand Slam final.

Sabalenka's tough streak in Wimbledon semifinals persists, failing to advance past three attempts, including losses to Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur. Her career tally of 12 semifinal appearances matches that of Maria Sharapova, with three major titles under her belt, including two Australian Opens and a US Open.

