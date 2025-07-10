Sabalenka Seeks Love Amidst Wimbledon Heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka is embracing a philosophical approach following a heartbreaking semi-final loss to Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. This encounter marked a stark departure from her earlier reaction at the French Open, where she was less gracious in defeat against Coco Gauff.

After losing 6-4 4-6 6-4, Sabalenka admitted Anisimova's aggression outmatched her conservative play. "She was the better player. Sometimes I was just stopping my arms, making mistakes that I shouldn't have," Sabalenka conceded.

The match echoed Sabalenka's tumultuous Wimbledon history, scarred by past semi-final losses and the ban of Russian and Belarusian players. Yet, despite the challenges, she remains hopeful of redefining her relationship with the prestigious tournament in the future.

