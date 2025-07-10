Sabalenka Seeks Love Amidst Wimbledon Heartbreak
Aryna Sabalenka expressed her determination to face adversity with grace after losing a close semi-final match against Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. This contrasts her previous reaction to Coco Gauff's victory at the French Open. Reflecting on past social media backlash, Sabalenka aspires for a positive comeback at future tournaments.
Aryna Sabalenka is embracing a philosophical approach following a heartbreaking semi-final loss to Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. This encounter marked a stark departure from her earlier reaction at the French Open, where she was less gracious in defeat against Coco Gauff.
After losing 6-4 4-6 6-4, Sabalenka admitted Anisimova's aggression outmatched her conservative play. "She was the better player. Sometimes I was just stopping my arms, making mistakes that I shouldn't have," Sabalenka conceded.
The match echoed Sabalenka's tumultuous Wimbledon history, scarred by past semi-final losses and the ban of Russian and Belarusian players. Yet, despite the challenges, she remains hopeful of redefining her relationship with the prestigious tournament in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
