Root's Unyielding 99 Anchors England in Lord's Thriller

Joe Root's unbeaten 99 led England to 251-4 against India on the first day of the third test at Lord's. With the series tied, Root and Pope adopted a steady approach to rebuild England's innings. India's Bumrah led the attack, but Root's resilience left the match finely balanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:38 IST
Joe Root showcased his dependable form once again, steering England to 251-4 with a resilient unbeaten 99 on the first day of a gripping third test against India at Lord's.

With the series poised at 1-1, England, having won the toss, initially faced a tough challenge. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed early by an incisive Indian attack led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Root's methodical approach, supported by Ollie Pope, allowed England to recover from the early setbacks. Their collective effort left the match intriguingly set, promising an exciting second day's play with Root chasing his century and England aiming for a potential lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

