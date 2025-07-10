Root's Unyielding 99 Anchors England in Lord's Thriller

Joe Root showcased his dependable form once again, steering England to 251-4 with a resilient unbeaten 99 on the first day of a gripping third test against India at Lord's.

With the series poised at 1-1, England, having won the toss, initially faced a tough challenge. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed early by an incisive Indian attack led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Root's methodical approach, supported by Ollie Pope, allowed England to recover from the early setbacks. Their collective effort left the match intriguingly set, promising an exciting second day's play with Root chasing his century and England aiming for a potential lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)