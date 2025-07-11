Italian Serie A Match Set for Historic Ground in Australia

A Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como might be staged in Australia, as the Italian soccer federation shows intent to hold the match in Perth come February.

The Italian soccer federation confirmed that discussions are ongoing for the February fixture, potentially marking a historic first for the Serie A.

Success hinges on receiving approvals from FIFA and other football authorities. The proposal is reminiscent of Spain's La Liga, which has faced resistance in previous efforts to hold games abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)