Italian Serie A Match Set for Historic Ground in Australia
A Serie A match between AC Milan and Como is planned to be held in Perth, Australia in February. It requires authorization from various soccer federations. This endeavor marks a potential milestone, akin to previous attempts by Spain's league to host games abroad, which faced opposition.
A Serie A clash between AC Milan and Como might be staged in Australia, as the Italian soccer federation shows intent to hold the match in Perth come February.
The Italian soccer federation confirmed that discussions are ongoing for the February fixture, potentially marking a historic first for the Serie A.
Success hinges on receiving approvals from FIFA and other football authorities. The proposal is reminiscent of Spain's La Liga, which has faced resistance in previous efforts to hold games abroad.
