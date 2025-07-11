Basketball-Australia police arrest man over online racial abuse of player

Left Menu

Victoria Police have arrested a man for alleged racial abuse of a National Basketball League (NBL) player via social media in a first for the sport in Australia, the national governing body said on Friday.

Victoria Police have arrested a man for alleged racial abuse of a National Basketball League (NBL) player via social media in a first for the sport in Australia, the national governing body said on Friday. Basketball Australia said that on July 2 police arrested and charged a 37-year-old Huntingdale man who allegedly sent the message to the player's social media account.

It did not reveal the name of the athlete but the Adelaide 36ers said in a statement it was one of their players who received the message and that he was aware of the arrest. Victoria Police said the message was allegedly sent following a game at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on November 17, with Basketball Australia's integrity unit referring the matter to them for further investigation.

"There are laws in place to govern appropriate behaviour towards athletes, and it's important the public understands that," a spokesperson for the integrity unit said. "The individuals targeted by hateful messages are human, and Basketball Australia commends the courage it takes to call out this behaviour."

The man has been bailed to appear at Melbourne's Moorabbin Magistrates' Court on August 15.

