Rishabh Pant Sidelined: India's Vice-Captain Nursing Finger Injury
Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant is unable to keep wickets due to a left index finger injury sustained during the third Test against England. Dhruv Jurel steps in as the temporary wicketkeeper, while Pant's recovery is closely monitored by the BCCI medical team.
11-07-2025
India's vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, continues to battle with a left index finger injury, preventing him from wicketkeeping duties in the ongoing third Test against England.
The injury occurred while Pant attempted a leg-side stop off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the first day's play. Despite the discomfort, he completed his duties for the over before handing over the gloves to Dhruv Jurel.
The BCCI's medical team remains vigilant over Pant's healing progress as Jurel steps up to the task on Day 2. Observations on the second morning indicated Pant would not take the field.
