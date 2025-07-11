Thane Varsha Marathon Returns: A Grand Comeback After Six Years

The much-anticipated Thane Varsha Marathon is set to make a grand return on August 10, following a six-year break. Organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) alongside the Thane District Athletics Association, the event is gearing up to welcome participants in 12 diverse categories.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasized the marathon's significance to the local community during a civic sports department meeting. He urged seamless coordination among municipal departments to ensure the event's success, highlighting it as a special occasion for Thane's citizens.

With changes in city infrastructure and traffic patterns, careful re-evaluation of the marathon routes has been mandated. The winners will be rewarded from a prize pool of Rs 10,38,900, with additional trophies and medals to recognize their achievements.

