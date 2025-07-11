India Kicks Off New Era in Women's Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), led by president Kalyan Chaubey, has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to prepare the national women's team for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in Australia. The strategy focuses on comprehensive training and competitive exposure.

A significant decision was the scheduling of the 2025-26 Indian Women's League (IWL) season from September 2025 to January 2026. This early scheduling is intended to ensure ample preparation time for the team's participation in the Asian Cup, taking place from March 1 to 21.

To further streamline preparations, the AIFF plans 83 days of phase-wise training camps, international friendlies, and domestic matches. Club owners will be engaged to ensure player availability. Notably, the Blue Tigresses will participate in the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy following the Continental tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)