Neeraj Chopra's Strategy for World Championship Gold

India's celebrated javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has set his sights on clinching a second world championship gold medal. On Friday, he disclosed the identification of a flaw in his technique, which he plans to address promptly.

Chopra is scheduled to train in Prague and Nymburk, Czech Republic, for 57 days to prepare for the Tokyo event from September 13-21. Accompanied by his physio, Ishan Marwah, the training camp will cost Rs 19 lakh. Chopra's primary focus is on correcting a tendency to fall on his left side during competitive throws.

While having achieved a 90-meter throw this year, Chopra emphasized the necessity of consistency in surpassing the mark. He hopes to refine these skills to secure victory at the World Athletics Championships, with strategic planning and event participation leading up to the major competition.

