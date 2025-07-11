Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Strategy for World Championship Gold

India's top javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, aims to win a second world championship gold. He identified a flaw in his game and targets to fix it with training in the Czech Republic. Consistency in throwing 90m is crucial for his success in the upcoming Tokyo event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:01 IST
India's celebrated javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has set his sights on clinching a second world championship gold medal. On Friday, he disclosed the identification of a flaw in his technique, which he plans to address promptly.

Chopra is scheduled to train in Prague and Nymburk, Czech Republic, for 57 days to prepare for the Tokyo event from September 13-21. Accompanied by his physio, Ishan Marwah, the training camp will cost Rs 19 lakh. Chopra's primary focus is on correcting a tendency to fall on his left side during competitive throws.

While having achieved a 90-meter throw this year, Chopra emphasized the necessity of consistency in surpassing the mark. He hopes to refine these skills to secure victory at the World Athletics Championships, with strategic planning and event participation leading up to the major competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

