Left Menu

Doordarshan's Revenue Sharing: A New Dawn for Indian Sports

Doordarshan is set to share revenue from the telecast of sports events with federations after production costs. This initiative could support lesser-known sports like handball in gaining popularity across India. Agreements with sports bodies such as Hockey India and Badminton are underway to extend this coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:57 IST
Doordarshan's Revenue Sharing: A New Dawn for Indian Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster lesser-known sports across India, national broadcaster Doordarshan announced plans to share the revenue from telecasting events with respective sports federations, post production cost deductions. This initiative was revealed by Prasar Bharati chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal on Friday, aiming to foster self-sufficiency among sports federations.

Doordarshan has solidified its commitment through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Handball Association of India. The strategic move targets increasing the visibility and support for sports like handball, which, despite international participation, lack mass popularity in India.

With talks underway with other federations like the Badminton Association of India and the Professional Golf Tour of India, the broadcaster hopes to extend its reach. Prasar Bharati is working on digital rights issues to bring cricket content to broader audiences, marking a significant step in sports content accessibility.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025