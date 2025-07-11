Neeraj Chopra: Training for Triumph

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin thrower, is currently addressing a key technical flaw in his game as he prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Training under the watchful eye of legendary coach Jan Zelezny in Prague and Nymburk, Chopra is determined to rectify his tendency to fall excessively to the left during competition.

Chopra, who has already achieved a remarkable 90-meter throw this year, emphasizes the need for consistency to hit that mark more frequently. His training regimen in the Czech Republic will span 57 days at a cost of Rs 19 lakh, focusing on improving his run-up and overall technique.

The double Olympic medalist also reflects on the success of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, a javelin event that attracted a crowd of over 15,000 in Bengaluru. While expressing gratitude for government support in sports, Chopra envisions a future where the next generation surpasses his achievements, driven by mental and physical strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)