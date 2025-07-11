Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra: Training for Triumph

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is training in the Czech Republic to improve his technique ahead of the World Athletics Championships. Under coach Jan Zelezny's guidance, Chopra aims to overcome his tendency to fall left during throws and achieve consistent 90-meter efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:53 IST
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin thrower, is currently addressing a key technical flaw in his game as he prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Training under the watchful eye of legendary coach Jan Zelezny in Prague and Nymburk, Chopra is determined to rectify his tendency to fall excessively to the left during competition.

Chopra, who has already achieved a remarkable 90-meter throw this year, emphasizes the need for consistency to hit that mark more frequently. His training regimen in the Czech Republic will span 57 days at a cost of Rs 19 lakh, focusing on improving his run-up and overall technique.

The double Olympic medalist also reflects on the success of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, a javelin event that attracted a crowd of over 15,000 in Bengaluru. While expressing gratitude for government support in sports, Chopra envisions a future where the next generation surpasses his achievements, driven by mental and physical strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

