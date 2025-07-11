Wimbledon Heat Stalls Semifinal Showdown
The Wimbledon semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz was interrupted twice due to spectators feeling unwell from the heat. With temperatures soaring to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit, similar issues occurred in the women's semifinals. Medical aid was provided, and play resumed after brief delays.
The Wimbledon semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz was halted twice on Friday as spectators suffered from the intense heat reaching 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The interruptions, occurring during the eighth game of the second set, highlighted the weather challenges faced by the tournament.
During the first delay, Fritz demonstrated sportsmanship by directing a ball boy to provide water to a struggling fan. Alcaraz and Fritz conversed briefly during the second interruption, which persisted for several minutes as medical staff attended to the affected individuals.
The issue of heat-related stoppages mirrors another incident in a women's semifinal on Thursday, as the historic grass-court event encountered soaring temperatures rarely seen on its opening day.
