Pogacar Reclaims Yellow Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Clash

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar regained the yellow jersey in the Tour de France, winning stage seven after battling Dane Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar outsprinted Vingegaard at the summit finish, while Britain's Oscar Onley claimed third. Mathieu van der Poel dropped to fifth overall as Remco Evenepoel moved to second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has reclaimed the coveted yellow jersey in the Tour de France after a stunning victory in stage seven. The Slovenian cyclist showed exceptional skill and determination, overcoming rival Jonas Vingegaard to secure his second stage win of the tournament.

The challenging 197-kilometer route from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne tested the mettle of all participants. Pogacar managed to outsprint Vingegaard in the final stretch, reaffirming his dominance in the race. Britain's Oscar Onley also impressed, finishing third in the stage.

Mathieu van der Poel, who began the day as the leader, fell to 22nd position in the stage and slipped to fifth overall. Meanwhile, Belgian contender Remco Evenepoel has advanced to second place, trailing Pogacar by 54 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

