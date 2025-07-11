Animesh Kujur: India's New Sprint Sensation on the International Track

India's sprinting scene has found a new hero in Animesh Kujur. The 22-year-old showcased his emerging talent on the global stage by finishing fourth in the Under-23 200m event at the prestigious Monaco Diamond League. Kujur clocked an impressive 20.55 seconds, amid tough competition.

Australian teen sensation Gout Gout claimed victory in the event with a time of 20.10 seconds. Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinathshipi and South Africa's Naeem Jack finished ahead of Kujur, securing second and third places, respectively.

Kujur, already holding the Indian national record for the 200m, has become a beacon of hope for Indian sprinting. His recent national record-breaking performances, including a dazzling 10.18-second dash in the 100m, underline his potential. With World Championships on the horizon, Kujur remains focused on new milestones.

