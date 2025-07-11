Left Menu

Animesh Kujur: India's New Sprint Sensation on the International Track

Animesh Kujur, a rising star from India, secured fourth place in the Under-23 200m event at the Monaco Diamond League. The 22-year-old showcased his sprinting prowess against tough competition, reinforcing his status as a leading sprinting talent, with hopes set on future championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:40 IST
India's sprinting scene has found a new hero in Animesh Kujur. The 22-year-old showcased his emerging talent on the global stage by finishing fourth in the Under-23 200m event at the prestigious Monaco Diamond League. Kujur clocked an impressive 20.55 seconds, amid tough competition.

Australian teen sensation Gout Gout claimed victory in the event with a time of 20.10 seconds. Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinathshipi and South Africa's Naeem Jack finished ahead of Kujur, securing second and third places, respectively.

Kujur, already holding the Indian national record for the 200m, has become a beacon of hope for Indian sprinting. His recent national record-breaking performances, including a dazzling 10.18-second dash in the 100m, underline his potential. With World Championships on the horizon, Kujur remains focused on new milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

